West Virginia Public Service Commission sets public hearings on WV American Water rate hike request

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Customers will have a chance to sound off on West Virginia American Water’s rate hike request.

The company is asking the West Virginia Public Service Commission to approve a 26.1% water rate increase and a 31% sewer rate increase. It would affect 167,000 customers in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne and Webster counties.

The PSC will hold hearings next Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Soldiers Memorial Building and on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the PSC office in Charleston.

