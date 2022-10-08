BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia.

As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023.

The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and future operational needs.

Genesis plans to head to Roanoke, Virginia to open their new building.

An email sent out to the employees said any Bluefield employee affected by the closure is scheduled to work until the end of the day on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 5:00 pm.

They do not have an exact date when the move will be official.