West Virginia ranked by Food Network with top 100 best pasta dishes in the country

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Fairmont restaurant has been nationally recognized for one of its specialties. Muriale’s Restaurant’s famous spaghetti and meatballs was named by Food Network as being one of the 98 best pasta dishes in the country.

Muriale’s has been in business for decades and has been popular among North Central West Virginians from the very beginning. Staff said they feel proud to have received recognition for their hard work over the years.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, actually. We’ve been doing this now for 50 years and the main thing is we’ve always been consistent and nothing has changed in the 50 years we’ve been doing this,” said manager Greg Johnson.

Muriale’s celebrated its 50th anniversary in June 2019. Click here to see the other 97 restaurants that made the list.