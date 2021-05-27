West Virginia ranked worst state for millennials

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 21, 2019, file photo commuters walk through a corridor in the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in New York. Millennial workers are more likely than older generations to report being burned out at work, according to a 2018 Gallup study. The gig economy, the temptations of social media and the high expectations millennials have of themselves contribute to this trend, behavioral finance experts say. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia ranked the worst state for millennials, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The personal-finance website also stated that millennials make up the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, despite struggles they’re faced with due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 34 key metrics in order to determine the most livable places for this generation. The data set ranges from share of millennials to average monthly earnings for millennials to millennial unemployment rate.

Best States for MillennialsWorst States for Millennials
1. Washington42. Rhode Island
2. District of Columbia43. South Carolina
3. Utah44. Alabama
4. Massachusetts45. Kentucky
5. Iowa46. Arkansas
6. Minnesota47. Louisiana
7. Colorado48. Nevada
8. North Dakota49. Mississippi
9. Wisconsin50. New Mexico
10. Pennsylvania51. West Virginia

Best vs. Worst

  • The District of Columbia has the highest share of millennials, 31.91 percent, which is 1.8 times higher than in Vermont, the lowest at 17.44 percent.
     
  • North Dakota has the lowest share of millennials living with their parents, 14.13 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in New Jersey, the highest at 45.99 percent.
     
  • Iowa has the highest millennial homeownership rate, 71.85 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in the District of Columbia, the lowest at 34.83 percent.
     
  • The District of Columbia has the highest average monthly earnings for millennials, $7,496, which is 2.3 times higher than in Mississippi, the lowest at $3,291.
     
  • North Dakota has the lowest millennial unemployment rate, 2.40 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in Mississippi, the highest at 8.03 percent.

To view the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-millennials/33371

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS