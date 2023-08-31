GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Sometimes you are lucky, sometimes not, but according to a new study, the Mountain State ranks as the seventh luckiest state for winning the lottery.

New research from HotSlot analyzed data which showed all Powerball and Mega Millions jackpot winners to see which states have been most fortunate and lucky based on the number of winners per 1,000,000 people.

Here are the key findings:

Delaware is the luckiest state for winning the lottery, based on Powerball and Mega Millions statistics

New Hampshire and Rhode Island take second and third

West Virginia ranked in seventh place, with nine total winners

To get a better understanding of these statistics, please refer to the following chart:

In this chart, it is interesting to see the states that have lower populations, still have seen many winners. It is also interesting to see the number of winners the smaller states have seen, with the luck still being evident.

Another recent study, this one by CasinosSweeps.com, also found that West Virginia is in the top 10 of states most obsessed with the lottery.

While the odds may still not be in your favor, the only way to win is to play!