West Virginia reaches 100 COVID-19 deaths; more prevention being considered

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice says the biggest COVID-19 increase is people in their 20’s testing positive.

Given the closeness of WVU, earlier this week he ordered bars in Monongalia County to close for 10 days, because of a spike in Morgantown.

Kanawha and Cabell Counties have had the next highest increases, and both have significant college populations. Could bars there be closed as well?

“To keep everything on the table. And to continue to watch the numbers, and absolutely know that all of this is still at play,” said Gov. Jim Justice, R-WV.

Justice and his cabinet also praised a House of Delegates employee, who tested positive for the virus earlier this week. The woman, who was in a House Health Committee hearing on Monday, wore a mask: and probably prevented spreading the virus to dozens of others in the chamber.

“Because this person was wearing a mask in that circumstance and people remained physically distanced, that the risk to anybody there, was really minimized. And so that was a great illustration and example,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Justice also said today small businesses should make their own mask policies and not be subject to his mandatory mask orders for larger buildings.

“As of today, Justice says 155 local governments in West Virginia have divided up $45 million in federal aid. But the account still has more than $150 million dollars in it, and he wants more governments to apply,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

