CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s official, President Joe Biden will seek a second term in the White House. Reaction is pouring in from across the political aisles and from voters. President Biden would be 82 years of age if he takes that second oath. While some voters have concerns, that is apparently not slowing him down.

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” Biden said in his videotaped announcement.

And with that video President Biden formally announced his bid for re-election. The 46th President of the United States says he wants a second term. Biden believes his team is making progress on improving the economy and keeping the peace.

As with many places, reaction from political leaders in West Virginia, is split sharply along political lines.

“I am concerned about what we see in the Biden Administration. First of all, the economy, we’ve been in a stagnant part where were not hiring people. We’re not expanding. Today we’re seeing a little expansion, so we’re excited about that. We’ve seen a lot of inflation,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

“There’s been a boom in manufacturing jobs. Unemployment is at an all-time low. Congress and the president was able to pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, something that President Trump promised every other week, but was unable to deliver on,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha, who is also Chairman of the West Virginia Democratic Party.

Many in both parties see former President Donald Trump as the Republican front runner, setting up a likely rematch with Biden. But several other Republicans have announced nomination bids, as has one other Democrat.

Voters in West Virginia’s capital city are also divided on the announcement. Some say they are excited for the announcement and would vote for him again. Others however, say they don’t believe he has kept his promises, or believe he is too old to run for a second term.

“I don’t like his policies, and I think he’s not the one that’s pulling all the strings,” says Charleston resident Julie Aliff. “I think there needs to be more accountability.”

“I did vote for him, but I’m not 100% behind some of his policies, says Samantha Hensley, a Charleston resident. “Depending on who he’s running against, as of this second, I would vote for him, I believe.”

“He doesn’t seem like he’s in the right mind to run anything, let alone the whole country,” said Charleston resident Teonno White. “There’s a minimal age requirement to be president. I feel like there should be a maximum age requirement.”

It is early in the campaign, and there could be more candidates jumping in. The first primary or caucus is not until January 22nd.