West Virginia reacts to call for Articles of Impeachment

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — “The facts are uncontested, the President abused his power,” said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D) California.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi making the call for Articles of Impeachment, believing President Trump crossed the line on a political matter. And many West Virginia state Democrats agree with Speaker Pelosi.

“It would be wrong to invite a foreign government to meddle in our presidential elections here, in exchange for foreign aid. Especially military aid to protect them from a Russian invasion,” said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

But many West Virginia Republicans believe impeachment is a waste of time and money, saying it’s unlikely the Republican-led U.S. Senate will remove Trump from office. Plus, they say there are more urgent priorities.

“We need an infrastructure package, we need more broadband in West Virginia. We need to pass this USMCA Trade Promotion Authority. There are so many things that we need to do that impact the people’s daily lives. And yet it’s been turned into a bit of a circus unfortunately over the last several weeks,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Trump is only the fourth U.S. President to go through an impeachment inquiry.

“All three U.S. House members from West Virginia – all Republicans – are steadfast in their opposition to impeaching President Trump,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.