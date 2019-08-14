West Virginia reacts to lawsuit against President Trump over coal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Twenty-two states and the District of Columbia, all led by Democrats, are suing the Trump Administration, to reinstate tougher rules on carbon emissions approved during the Obama White House. Coal industry leaders feel under siege.

“You know this is just a frontal assault again on West Virginia and West Virginians. Our entire industrial employment base here within the state. You know we have a lot of good things going on,” said Chris Hamilton, West Virginia Coal Association.

But environmentalists say it’s time for a greater emphasis on wind and solar power across the nation. They call it good for the air and water, but also good for the economy.

“I think we need to think about jobs, in terms of green energy and renewables. That’s a job industry that’s growing by leaps and bounds still, so,” said Karan Ireland, West Virginia Environmental Council.

Much of the new lawsuit focuses on shutting down coal fired power plants, and moving towards alternative energy sources.

If there is one thing the two sides agree on regarding this issues, it’s that the case is likely to be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. As of now the outcome is uncertain.