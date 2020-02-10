West Virginia receives “F” grade in annual gun law study

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – In the latest edition of its Annual Gun Scorecard, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence graded West Virginia an “F” for the strength of its gun laws.

According to a news release, West Virginia received an “F” due to its “very weak” gun laws. The release stated West Virginia has the ninth-highest gun death rate in the United States and exports guns used in crimes at the second-highest rate. The release claims West Virginia could reduce gun violence in the state by requiring a background check and waiting period before each gun purchase and repealing its permit-less carry law, which is referred to as “constitutional carry” in the West Virginia Attorney General’s guide to concealed handgun laws.

West Virginia was one of 21 states to receive an “F” grade from the Annual Gun Scorecard, according to Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

For more information on West Virginia’s ranking, you can view its scorecard here.

Meanwhile, in late 2019, Guns & Ammo magazine ranked West Virginia as the 15th best state for gun owners.

