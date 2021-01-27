West Virginia receives funding for vaccination costs

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – West Virginia will receive more than $1 million to help with the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the state will receive $1,648,653 from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA)

“West Virginia has been a leader in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. The willingness of West Virginians to protect one another and the pragmatic leadership of our state and local officials has propelled our state to the top of vaccine distribution in the country. I’m pleased to be able to secure this funding to assist Cabell County and the Office of the Adjutant General in their vaccine supply and circulation efforts. In the meantime, I will continue to do all I can to assist my fellow West Virginians as we make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Capito.

The senators say the funding will be used to reimburse the costs of the emergency protective measures taken to store, handle, transport, distribute, and administer vaccines.

“West Virginia is leading by example when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine distribution and I’m pleased FEMA is providing additional funding to West Virginia’s National Guard and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department,” said Manchin. “These grants will help West Virginia continue to safely and efficiently distribute the vaccine once additional doses become available. I will continue to work with the Biden Administration to quickly procure additional doses and advocate for funding to ensure every West Virginian who wants a vaccine can get one as soon as possible.”

According to the senators, the individual awards list includes:

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department will receive $1,071,638 to distribute and administer COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say the quantities reflect the estimated administration of 1,500 vaccinations per site per day, or one month starting Feb. 1, 2021.

The West Virginia Office of the Adjutant General will receive $577,015.02 for supplies, labor and equipment used to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. Officials say the quantities reflect an estimated administration of 45,000 vaccinations per week across state sites.