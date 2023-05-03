CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the month of May begins, the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources and Governor Jim Justice are bringing awareness to mental health.

May has been proclaimed Mental Health Month in West Virginia. One goal of the month is to bring awareness to resources for those who are struggling.

One of those resources is the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

“Our 988 line is available to anyone 24/7, whether they are feeling in crisis, suicidal, or they are just having a bad day and need to talk to someone,” says Sheila Moran of First Choice Services. “You don’t have to have a ‘good reason.’ You can call for any reason.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, all it takes is texting or calling 988 to get in touch with someone who can help.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, nationally, Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed across the United States since 1949 as a national movement to raise awareness about mental health by fighting stigma, providing support for those in need, educating the public and advocating for mental health policies.