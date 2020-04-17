West Virginia redoubles COVID-19 efforts in nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Because of the high number of hot spots in facilities that care for the elderly, the governor has ordered the re-testing of every patient and staff member of nursing home. That’s, because there have been inaccuracies and discrepancies in initial test results. It’s believed that has lead to the spread of the disease at nursing homes and long-term car facilities, including some that have had deaths.

“It keeps coming back to me over and over and over, with some level of discrepancies. And to be perfectly honest, I’m sick and tired of listening to the discrepancies,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

There are various nursing homes across the state of concern, including Riverside, in Kanawha County, where 16 people tested positive – eight of them today.

“The residents who remain on-site are doing well. We’ve been in contact with them through the night and throughout this morning. With the exception of the one that did have to go to the hospital, yesterday evening, the ones that remain in-house are doing well,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Meanwhile the Governor and his staff are reviewing White House guidelines that could allow individual states to re-open. We asked him if a state like West Virginia, with just 12 county hot spots, might partially re-open in counties that are not hit hard.

“Instead of waiting in every way, until we resolve every single issue, it’s absolutely a possibility,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

President Trump says it will be up to individual Governors to reopen their states, and not the White House.

“Right now there is no target date to re-open West Virginia, either partially or completely. The one significant date on the calendar right now is that schools will remain closed through April 30th, but we are told that date could change again, too,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.