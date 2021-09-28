West Virginia reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,000 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 10 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 3,578.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 43-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Hampshire County, a 72-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marion County, and a 36-year old male from Cabell County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Sept. 28, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says 1,037 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours. The cases bring the state to 237,002 cases throughout the pandemic. The state’s active COVID-19 cases are currently at 13,542 and the total number of Delta variant cases is at 2,573.

Health officials say 995 West Virginians are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 297 patients in the ICU and 194 patients on ventilators.

The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 15.81% and a cumulative rate of 5.84%. A total of 219,882 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Sept. 28, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR map, three counties are now listed in green. These include Calhoun, Pocahontas and Tucker counties.

The map lists Pendleton and Clay counties in yellow, while Summers and Gilmer counties are in gold.

Cabell, Logan, Monroe, Roane, Ritchie, Doddridge, Wetzel, Ohio, Brooke, Taylor, Lewis, Webster, Upshur, Randolph, Grant, Hardy and Jefferson counties are all in orange on today’s map.

The remaining 31 of the state’s 55 counties are listed in red.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 64.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 56.4%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. Those in the Mountain State who are 12 and older and have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Active COVID-19 cases per county:

Barbour (84), Berkeley (712), Boone (189), Braxton (148), Brooke (98), Cabell (692), Calhoun (35), Clay (44), Doddridge (63), Fayette (314), Gilmer (35), Grant (129), Greenbrier (291), Hampshire (172), Hancock (224), Hardy (92), Harrison (764), Jackson (244), Jefferson (325), Kanawha (950), Lewis (215), Lincoln (130), Logan (319), Marion (586), Marshall (244), Mason (161), McDowell (238), Mercer (562), Mineral (298), Mingo (277), Monongalia (346), Monroe (84), Morgan (87), Nicholas (201), Ohio (230), Pendleton (40), Pleasants (78), Pocahontas (45), Preston (353), Putnam (447), Raleigh (552), Randolph (119), Ritchie (107), Roane (118), Summers (103), Taylor (133), Tucker (29), Tyler (113), Upshur (203), Wayne (382), Webster (50), Wetzel (149), Wirt (69), Wood (684), Wyoming (185). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12 th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department Parking Lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus Parking Lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com)

Clay County 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (please do not block the fire station entrance)

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901 (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 63 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV

Hardy County 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker WV 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 N. High Street, Moorefield, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union WV, (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (former main entrance/turning circle), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV

Raleigh County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

10:00 AM – 12:0 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Upshur County

8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park, corner of Florida Street and Madison Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.