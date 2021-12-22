All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
West Virginia reports 1,149 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 31 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 5,242 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 59-year old male from Ohio County, a 59-year old male from Fayette County, a 37-year old male from Ohio County, a 74-year old female from Mason County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 52-year old female from Mingo County, a 58-year old female from Summers County, a 60-year old female from Marion County, a 40-year old male from Doddridge County, an 86-year old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 53-year old male from Brooke County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Jackson County, a 65-year old male from Marshall County, a 28-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Monongalia County, a 91-year old female from Fayette County, a 40-year old female from Preston County, an 82-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Morgan County, a 54-year old male from Nicholas County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 44-year old male from Barbour County, a 61-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 72-year old male from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Logan County, and a 73-year old male from Mineral County.

The total also includes a 60-year old male from Wood County who died in October 2021 and has been added to the total as part of the state’s data reconciliation efforts.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Dec. 22, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is reporting 1,149 new cases, bringing the total to 317,540 throughout the pandemic. West Virginia currently has a total of 8,727 active cases.

A total of 574 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 206 people in the ICU and 110 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.41% and a current cumulative rate of 6.38%.

Health officials say 303,571 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group. Health officials say 64.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.8%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pleasants, Tyler, Lewis, Tucker, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties are in green while Wirt County is the only county in yellow.

Gold counties include Wetzel, Doddridge, Ritchie, Barbour and Summers counties. The counties listed as orange are Hampshire, Grant, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Harrison, Upshur, Randolph, Webster, Monroe, McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Mason, Wood, Clay, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Braxton, Marshall, Brooke and Hancock counties.

The remaining 16 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Ohio, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Mineral, Hardy, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Jackson, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Raleigh and Mercer counties.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (82), Berkeley (1,299), Boone (97), Braxton (63), Brooke (88), Cabell (354), Calhoun (44), Clay (45), Doddridge (30), Fayette (351), Gilmer (43), Grant (60), Greenbrier (187), Hampshire (66), Hancock (120), Hardy (77), Harrison (314), Jackson (87), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (543), Lewis (62), Lincoln (91), Logan (148), Marion (218), Marshall (99), Mason (113), McDowell (106), Mercer (434), Mineral (93), Mingo (98), Monongalia (252), Monroe (117), Morgan (166), Nicholas (195), Ohio (230), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (18), Preston (102), Putnam (252), Raleigh (449), Randolph (103), Ritchie (38), Roane (64), Summers (56), Taylor (82), Tucker (11), Tyler (13), Upshur (81), Wayne (153), Webster (30), Wetzel (38), Wirt (15), Wood (234), Wyoming (93).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

