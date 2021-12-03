West Virginia reports 1,244 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a total of 17 more West Virginians, including a 22-year-old and a 31-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to a total of 4,962 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Pendleton County, a 31-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 65-year old male from Morgan County, a 45-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 22-year old female from Hardy County, and a 54-year old female from Preston County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data Dec. 3, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 298,659 cases since the pandemic with 9,255 Delta variant cases confirmed.

A total of 583 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 192 people in the ICU and 97 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.32% and a current cumulative rate of 6.25%.

Health officials say 286,024 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 62.8% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.7%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The West Virginia County Alert System map shows Tucker County as the only county currently in green, while Pendleton and Summers counties are in yellow.

Gold counties include Hancock, Tyler, Barbour and Upshur counties. Counties listed as orange include Hardy, Grant, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Pleasants, Lewis, Gilmer, Calhoun, Clay, Randolph, Pocahontas, Greenbriar, Monroe, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Boone, Wyoming and McDowell counties.

The remaining 25 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Preston, Marion, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Raleigh, Mercer, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln and Wayne counties.

WV COVID-19 map Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 7,113 active cases. Active cases per county include:

Barbour (63), Berkeley (710), Boone (79), Braxton (56), Brooke (113), Cabell (341), Calhoun (41), Clay (32), Doddridge (29), Fayette (215), Gilmer (22), Grant (68), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (105), Hancock (116), Hardy (69), Harrison (343), Jackson (84), Jefferson (334), Kanawha (542), Lewis (133), Lincoln (75), Logan (136), Marion (230), Marshall (128), Mason (74), McDowell (93), Mercer (341), Mineral (134), Mingo (128), Monongalia (236), Monroe (44), Morgan (109), Nicholas (202), Ohio (220), Pendleton (31), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (24), Preston (156), Putnam (209), Raleigh (339), Randolph (82), Ritchie (41), Roane (61), Summers (30), Taylor (75), Tucker (11), Tyler (29), Upshur (101), Wayne (108), Webster (37), Wetzel (90), Wirt (31), Wood (368), Wyoming (77).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today and this weekend in the following counties:

Friday, Dec. 3:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



Saturday, Dec. 4:

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Marion County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV



Sunday, Dec. 5:

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Greenbrier County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Nicholas County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

