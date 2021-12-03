Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia reports 1,244 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says a total of 17 more West Virginians, including a 22-year-old and a 31-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to a total of 4,962 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Pendleton County, a 31-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Lincoln County, a 92-year old female from Marshall County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 83-year old male from Ohio County, a 65-year old male from Morgan County, a 45-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Marshall County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 22-year old female from Hardy County, and a 54-year old female from Preston County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data Dec. 3, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,244 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 298,659 cases since the pandemic with 9,255 Delta variant cases confirmed.

A total of 583 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 192 people in the ICU and 97 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.32% and a current cumulative rate of 6.25%.

Health officials say 286,024 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 62.8% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 52.7%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The West Virginia County Alert System map shows Tucker County as the only county currently in green, while Pendleton and Summers counties are in yellow.

Gold counties include Hancock, Tyler, Barbour and Upshur counties. Counties listed as orange include Hardy, Grant, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, Doddridge, Pleasants, Lewis, Gilmer, Calhoun, Clay, Randolph, Pocahontas, Greenbriar, Monroe, Fayette, Kanawha, Putnam, Mason, Cabell, Boone, Wyoming and McDowell counties.

The remaining 25 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Mineral, Preston, Marion, Wetzel, Marshall, Ohio, Brooke, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Raleigh, Mercer, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln and Wayne counties.

WV COVID-19 map Dec. 3, 2021.
WV COVID-19 map Dec. 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 7,113 active cases. Active cases per county include:

Barbour (63), Berkeley (710), Boone (79), Braxton (56), Brooke (113), Cabell (341), Calhoun (41), Clay (32), Doddridge (29), Fayette (215), Gilmer (22), Grant (68), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (105), Hancock (116), Hardy (69), Harrison (343), Jackson (84), Jefferson (334), Kanawha (542), Lewis (133), Lincoln (75), Logan (136), Marion (230), Marshall (128), Mason (74), McDowell (93), Mercer (341), Mineral (134), Mingo (128), Monongalia (236), Monroe (44), Morgan (109), Nicholas (202), Ohio (220), Pendleton (31), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (24), Preston (156), Putnam (209), Raleigh (339), Randolph (82), Ritchie (41), Roane (61), Summers (30), Taylor (75), Tucker (11), Tyler (29), Upshur (101), Wayne (108), Webster (37), Wetzel (90), Wirt (31), Wood (368), Wyoming (77).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today and this weekend in the following counties:

Friday, Dec. 3:

Saturday, Dec. 4:

  • Cabell County
  • Jefferson County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV 
  • Lewis County
    • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV
  • Marion County
    • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Sunday, Dec. 5:

