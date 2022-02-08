West Virginia reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,116 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,495 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 23 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 466,125 cases and 5,900 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following eight recent COVID-19 deaths of a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 56-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Monongalia County, and a 67-year old female from Clay County.

Health officials say the following deaths have been reported as part of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation. These deaths, ranging from October 2021 through January 2022, include: an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Hardy County, a 66-year old female from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Ohio County, a 73-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old female from Roane County, a 74-year old female from Logan County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Summers County, and an 87-year old female from Nicholas County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 8, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (93), Berkeley (263), Boone (94), Braxton (22), Brooke (25), Cabell (577), Calhoun (28), Clay (57), Doddridge (31), Fayette (444), Gilmer (33), Grant (42), Greenbrier (252), Hampshire (92), Hancock (35), Hardy (57), Harrison (379), Jackson (30), Jefferson (133), Kanawha (1,121), Lewis (49), Lincoln (144), Logan (216), Marion (276), Marshall (110), Mason (164), McDowell (141), Mercer (489), Mineral (116), Mingo (210), Monongalia (351), Monroe (115), Morgan (47), Nicholas (141), Ohio (108), Pendleton (24), Pleasants (10), Pocahontas (33), Preston (152), Putnam (295), Raleigh (543), Randolph (110), Ritchie (49), Roane (53), Summers (82), Taylor (109), Tucker (46), Tyler (39), Upshur (189), Wayne (260), Webster (33), Wetzel (72), Wirt (24), Wood (312), Wyoming (136).

West Virginia County Alert System Map (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 944 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 221 of them are in the ICU, and 111 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 10 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Three children are currently on a ventilator.

12,944 cases of the Delta variant and 1,704 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 451,169 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: