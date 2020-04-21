West Virginia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is reporting 15 new cases of coronavirus this evening.

As of 5:00 p.m., April 21, 2020, the WV DHHR confirms the state has received 25,435 laboratory results, with 929 positive cases, 24,506 negative tests and 26 deaths. The WV DHHR website also confirms 330 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the state says it will report to the CDC. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

According to the WV DHHR, delays may be experienced with the reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties with confirmed cases include Barbour (4), Berkeley (118), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (103), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (136), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (10), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (7), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (16), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (33), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Monongalia, Morgan and Pendleton counties in this report.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

