West Virginia reports 1,710 new COVID-19 cases, 20 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 15,490 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 20 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 446,771 cases and 5,763 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

DHHR has confirmed the following 20 recent COVID-19 deaths of a 56-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 42-year old male from Roane County, an 86-year old male from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Pleasants County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 67-year old male from Ohio County.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (139), Berkeley (546), Boone (265), Braxton (56), Brooke (110), Cabell (990), Calhoun (40), Clay (57), Doddridge (69), Fayette (756), Gilmer (41), Grant (114), Greenbrier (418), Hampshire (139), Hancock (154), Hardy (103), Harrison (541), Jackson (83), Jefferson (269), Kanawha (1,862), Lewis (82), Lincoln (236), Logan (371), Marion (438), Marshall (225), Mason (310), McDowell (261), Mercer (688), Mineral (202), Mingo (275), Monongalia (700), Monroe (205), Morgan (84), Nicholas (299), Ohio (309), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (22), Preston (217), Putnam (606), Raleigh (846), Randolph (153), Ritchie (79), Roane (82), Summers (139), Taylor (156), Tucker (19), Tyler (70), Upshur (151), Wayne (314), Webster (63), Wetzel (151), Wirt (37), Wood (563), Wyoming (285).

According to the WV DHHR, 1,064 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 230 of them are in the ICU, and 116 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 13 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with five in the ICU. Three children are currently on ventilators.

12,929 cases of the Delta variant and 1,414 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 425,518 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: