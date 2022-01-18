West Virginia reports 1,949 new COVID-19 cases, 26 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,239 active COVID-19 cases statewide, a drop after spiking above 20,000 on Monday.

Health officials are reporting 1,949 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 26 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 392,737 cases and 5,561 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 13 deaths of a 38-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 47-year old female from Roane County, an 85-year old male from Wood County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Jefferson County, a 75-year old male from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Mason County, a 30-year old female from Summers County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Marshall County, and a 54-year old female from Harrison County.

The WV DHHR also says its Bureau for Public Health has identified the following 13 COVID-19 related deaths from November through December 2021 through its continuing data reconciliation efforts: a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 71-year old female from Ohio County, a 95-year old female from Pocahontas County, a 96-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, an 88-year old male from Monongalia County, a 51-year old female from Tucker County, a 62-year old male from Hancock County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Logan County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, and a 46-year old male from Hancock County. These deaths range from November through December 2021.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 18, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (73), Berkeley (1,258), Boone (237), Braxton (102), Brooke (144), Cabell (1,014), Calhoun (49), Clay (74), Doddridge (40), Fayette (551), Gilmer (54), Grant (94), Greenbrier (319), Hampshire (164), Hancock (208), Hardy (115), Harrison (619), Jackson (109), Jefferson (694), Kanawha (1,887), Lewis (89), Lincoln (174), Logan (263), Marion (625), Marshall (326), Mason (144), McDowell (114), Mercer (422), Mineral (295), Mingo (168), Monongalia (999), Monroe (146), Morgan (204), Nicholas (189), Ohio (556), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (68), Pocahontas (30), Preston (271), Putnam (612), Raleigh (964), Randolph (308), Ritchie (84), Roane (154), Summers (95), Taylor (135), Tucker (22), Tyler (83), Upshur (157), Wayne (352), Webster (67), Wetzel (141), Wirt (55), Wood (862), Wyoming (213).

WV Hospital data 1-18-22 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 907 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia, up from the 854 yesterday. 207 of them are in the ICU, and 124 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,525 cases of the Delta variant and 413 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 369,937 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: