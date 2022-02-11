According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,076 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 2,121 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 26 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 472,928 cases and 5,992 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 14 recent deaths of a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 98-year old female from Mason County, a 64-year old female from Marion County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Harrison County, a 60-year old female from Hardy County, an 82-year old male from Preston County, a 64-year old female from Fayette County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, a 50-year old male from Lincoln County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Hardy County, and a 79-year old female from Wood County.

An additional 12 deaths were reported as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. These deaths range from January to early February 2022, with one death occurring in April 2021, and include a 75-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old female from Braxton County, a 90-year old female from Mingo County, a 66-year old male from Harrison County, a 51-year old female from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Fayette County, a 68-year old female from Hancock County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Marshall County, an 86-year old female from Monongalia County, an 88-year old male from Braxton County, and a 39-year old female from Kanawha County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 11, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (105), Berkeley (272), Boone (111), Braxton (43), Brooke (46), Cabell (415), Calhoun (43), Clay (60), Doddridge (26), Fayette (268), Gilmer (25), Grant (50), Greenbrier (250), Hampshire (83), Hancock (58), Hardy (39), Harrison (361), Jackson (68), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (837), Lewis (68), Lincoln (126), Logan (174), Marion (259), Marshall (145), Mason (159), McDowell (166), Mercer (368), Mineral (104), Mingo (228), Monongalia (299), Monroe (92), Morgan (35), Nicholas (124), Ohio (149), Pendleton (20), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (49), Preston (167), Putnam (281), Raleigh (422), Randolph (121), Ritchie (35), Roane (52), Summers (76), Taylor (81), Tucker (35), Tyler (34), Upshur (179), Wayne (170), Webster (44), Wetzel (58), Wirt (25), Wood (303), Wyoming (150).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 11, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Wyoming County is now back in red with Mingo County on the state’s county alert system map. Fourteen counties are in orange, 24 are in gold, 11 are in yellow and four are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 884 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 197 of them are in the ICU, and 106 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 17 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.

12,944 cases of the Delta variant and 1,704 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 458,860 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: