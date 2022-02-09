West Virginia reports 2,266 new COVID-19 cases, 39 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 8,339 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 2,266 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 39 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 468,391 cases and 5,939 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
DHHR has confirmed the following eight recent COVID-19 deaths of a 66-year old male from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 99-year old male from Barbour County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old female from Mason County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Harrison County, a 52-year old male from Wood County, a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Jefferson County, an 87-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Nicholas County, an 87-year old female from Wirt County, a 43-year old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old female from Putnam County, a 72-year old female from Jefferson County, a 72-year old male from Putnam County, a 63-year old male from Upshur County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 79-year old female from Nicholas County, a 75-year old female from Kanawha County, a 20-year old male from Kanawha County, a 50-year old female from Calhoun County, a 76-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Monongalia County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Preston County, a 65-year old male from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old male from Barbour County, an 83-year old female from Marshall County, and a 71-year old male from Mason County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (81), Berkeley (250), Boone (96), Braxton (20), Brooke (18), Cabell (497), Calhoun (25), Clay (46), Doddridge (27), Fayette (360), Gilmer (23), Grant (46), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (89), Hancock (46), Hardy (50), Harrison (359), Jackson (44), Jefferson (113), Kanawha (1,106), Lewis (47), Lincoln (124), Logan (180), Marion (260), Marshall (113), Mason (168), McDowell (154), Mercer (443), Mineral (112), Mingo (195), Monongalia (325), Monroe (86), Morgan (43), Nicholas (129), Ohio (126), Pendleton (13), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (280), Raleigh (509), Randolph (86), Ritchie (26), Roane (50), Summers (74), Taylor (89), Tucker (42), Tyler (33), Upshur (150), Wayne (219), Webster (29), Wetzel (64), Wirt (22), Wood (284), Wyoming (144).
According to the WV DHHR, 944 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 221 of them are in the ICU, and 111 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 10 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. Three children are currently on a ventilator.
12,944 cases of the Delta variant and 1,704 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 454,113 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
