West Virginia reports 2,508 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 13,268 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The WV DHHR says it has changed its active cases to reflect an active status link of five days instead of 10 days on the dashboard to reflect the CDC’s revised guidelines.

Health officials are reporting 2,508 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 362,777 cases and 5,452 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Lewis County, and a 41-year old male from Berkeley County.

The seven newly reported deaths also include three deaths ranging from November to December 2021 confirmed as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate. These include a 78-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 66-year old female from Taylor County.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia. Jan. 11, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (45), Berkeley (1,637), Boone (136), Braxton (82), Brooke (182), Cabell (754), Calhoun (27), Clay (44), Doddridge (17), Fayette (279), Gilmer (20), Grant (77), Greenbrier (236), Hampshire (173), Hancock (238), Hardy (117), Harrison (370), Jackson (72), Jefferson (833), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (44), Lincoln (123), Logan (165), Marion (397), Marshall (291), Mason (98), McDowell (91), Mercer (408), Mineral (291), Mingo (119), Monongalia (881), Monroe (78), Morgan (157), Nicholas (95), Ohio (494), Pendleton (40), Pleasants (39), Pocahontas (21), Preston (208), Putnam (477), Raleigh (500), Randolph (171), Ritchie (31), Roane (67), Summers (51), Taylor (98), Tucker (8), Tyler (38), Upshur (106), Wayne (181), Webster (14), Wetzel (115), Wirt (17), Wood (589), Wyoming (88).

According to the WV DHHR, 815 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 224 of them are in the ICU, and 133 of them are on ventilators.

12,342 cases of the Delta variant and 375 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 344,057 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says it is still having technical issues displaying the state’s county alert system map. We will update you when this information becomes available.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in several counties. The WV DHHR says due to possible inclement weather, residents should check the WV DHHR’s social media and website in case of any last-minute cancellations.