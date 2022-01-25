West Virginia reports 2,748 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 19,277 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 2,748 new COVID-19 cases and a total of five additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 425,013 cases and 5,650 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following five deaths of a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, a 54-year old male from Preston County, an 80-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, and an 86-year old female from Preston County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (99), Berkeley (838), Boone (345), Braxton (83), Brooke (121), Cabell (1,245), Calhoun (59), Clay (80), Doddridge (90), Fayette (710), Gilmer (83), Grant (129), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (158), Hancock (185), Hardy (158), Harrison (642), Jackson (120), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (2,576), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (416), Marion (552), Marshall (286), Mason (301), McDowell (190), Mercer (703), Mineral (263), Mingo (275), Monongalia (1,070), Monroe (244), Morgan (121), Nicholas (362), Ohio (310), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (16), Preston (298), Putnam (736), Raleigh (1,067), Randolph (320), Ritchie (81), Roane (150), Summers (168), Taylor (179), Tucker (10), Tyler (109), Upshur (172), Wayne (473), Webster (69), Wetzel (156), Wirt (73), Wood (767), Wyoming (432)

West Virginia DHHR’s County Alert System map for Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 976 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 223 of them are in the ICU, and 104 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 11 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with four in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,829 cases of the Delta variant and 752 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 400,086 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: