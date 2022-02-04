West Virginia reports 2,911 new COVID-19 cases, 17 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Mountain State at approximately 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,116 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 2,911 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 17 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 458,112 cases and 5,846 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 17 recent COVID-19 deaths of a 76-year old female from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, a 78-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Nicholas County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Jackson County, a 60-year old male from Morgan County, a 69-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 64-year old male from Wayne County, an 84-year old female from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, and an 84-year old female from Logan County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (141), Berkeley (423), Boone (156), Braxton (34), Brooke (64), Cabell (671), Calhoun (81), Clay (50), Doddridge (53), Fayette (453), Gilmer (54), Grant (73), Greenbrier (326), Hampshire (116), Hancock (83), Hardy (86), Harrison (423), Jackson (87), Jefferson (203), Kanawha (1,065), Lewis (93), Lincoln (163), Logan (282), Marion (299), Marshall (177), Mason (200), McDowell (198), Mercer (479), Mineral (119), Mingo (210), Monongalia (488), Monroe (143), Morgan (48), Nicholas (184), Ohio (173), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (46), Preston (164), Putnam (415), Raleigh (705), Randolph (236), Ritchie (66), Roane (71), Summers (111), Taylor (104), Tucker (29), Tyler (45), Upshur (175), Wayne (221), Webster (63), Wetzel (90), Wirt (26), Wood (401), Wyoming (180).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 4, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 1,038 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 232 of them are in the ICU, and 122 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 17 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. Two children are currently on a ventilator.

12,944 cases of the Delta variant and 1,702 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 441,150 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.