West Virginia reports 2,928 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,718 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 2,928 COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 342,607 cases and 5,372 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 54-year old female from Tyler County, a 47-year old male from Mason County, an 83-year old male from Doddridge County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Mason County, a 63-year old male from Nicholas County, a 61-year old male from Hampshire County, a 47-year old female from Doddridge County, and a 54-year old male from Pocahontas County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

“Today is another difficult day in our fight against COVID-19, and we extend our deepest sympathies to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster today to prevent further loss of life.”

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 5, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (62), Berkeley (2,835), Boone (157), Braxton (112), Brooke (151), Cabell (1,028), Calhoun (32), Clay (47), Doddridge (24), Fayette (383), Gilmer (35), Grant (108), Greenbrier (291), Hampshire (164), Hancock (281), Hardy (205), Harrison (557), Jackson (110), Jefferson (1,222), Kanawha (1,505), Lewis (77), Lincoln (134), Logan (220), Marion (481), Marshall (303), Mason (183), McDowell (127), Mercer (458), Mineral (351), Mingo (178), Monongalia (1,139), Monroe (129), Morgan (219), Nicholas (205), Ohio (636), Pendleton (22), Pleasants (42), Pocahontas (26), Preston (286), Putnam (559), Raleigh (610), Randolph (218), Ritchie (52), Roane (85), Summers (77), Taylor (128), Tucker (10), Tyler (39), Upshur (160), Wayne (258), Webster (25), Wetzel (141), Wirt (27), Wood (619), Wyoming (185).

According to the WV DHHR, 716 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 195 of them are in the ICU, and 118 of them are on ventilators.

12,235 cases of the Delta variant and 81 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.