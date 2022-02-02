West Virginia reports 2,988 new COVID-19 cases, 36 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 11,491 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 2,988 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 36 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 451,910 cases and 5,814 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

DHHR has confirmed the following 36 recent COVID-19 deaths of a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 74-year old female from Marion County, a 68-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Summers County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 57-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 36-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Brooke County, a 65-year old male from Ohio County, a 68-year old male from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Lewis County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Brooke County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Wyoming County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old female from Mineral County, a 55-year old female from Mason County, a 64-year old female from Logan County, an 80-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, an 81-year old male from Brooke County, a 76-year old male from Hampshire County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, a 34-year old male from Berkeley County, an 83-year old female from Lewis County, and a 70-year old male from Harrison County.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

arbour (97), Berkeley (408), Boone (200), Braxton (43), Brooke (76), Cabell (718), Calhoun (70), Clay (35), Doddridge (44), Fayette (559), Gilmer (30), Grant (73), Greenbrier (327), Hampshire (115), Hancock (83), Hardy (83), Harrison (387), Jackson (51), Jefferson (208), Kanawha (1,328), Lewis (71), Lincoln (169), Logan (286), Marion (315), Marshall (157), Mason (247), McDowell (190), Mercer (538), Mineral (167), Mingo (159), Monongalia (606), Monroe (130), Morgan (57), Nicholas (229), Ohio (193), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (38), Preston (180), Putnam (436), Raleigh (669), Randolph (143), Ritchie (61), Roane (59), Summers (105), Taylor (104), Tucker (13), Tyler (35), Upshur (127), Wayne (226), Webster (52), Wetzel (91), Wirt (28), Wood (405), Wyoming (200).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 2, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 1,097 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 235 of them are in the ICU, and 124 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 20 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. One child is currently on a ventilator.

12,925 cases of the Delta variant and 1,637 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 434,605 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: