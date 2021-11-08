Coronavirus Updates
November 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 30 new COVID-19 deaths, more than 400 new cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 30 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,548 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Upshur County, a 61-year old male from Logan County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 49-year old female from Wayne County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wayne County, a 77-year old female from Mingo County, a 49-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Preston County, a 44-year old female from Cabell County, a 53-year old male from Nicholas County, an 80-year old male from Webster County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Doddridge County, a 76-year old female from Lincoln County, a 36-year old male from Lewis County, a 70-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old female from Kanawha County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old male from Hancock County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 66-year old female from Wood County, a 79-year old male from Tucker County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, and a 67-year old male from Jefferson County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 8, 2021
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 8, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 407 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 278,578 cases since the pandemic with 6,994 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,318 active cases.

A total of 533 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 197 people in the ICU and 100 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 9.16% and a current cumulative rate of 6.14%, the highest cumulative rate since the second day the pandemic reached the Mountain State.

Health officials say 267,712 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.4% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.5%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 8, 2021
West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 8, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Wirt, Pleasants, Doddridge, Lewis, Tucker, Pocahontas and Summers counties are in green. Counties in yellow include Mason, Calhoun, Ritchie, Tyler and Pendleton.

The map lists Cabell, Logan, McDowell, Greenbrier, Randolph, Barbour, Gilmer, Braxton and Ohio as gold. Orange counties include Jefferson, Morgan, Grant, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Wood, Roane, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, Mingo, Wayne and Webster counties.

The remaining 12 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Boone, Lincoln, Putnam, Jackson, Nicholas, Upshur, Taylor, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Berkeley and Hancock.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (53), Berkeley (364), Boone (109), Braxton (48), Brooke (59), Cabell (299), Calhoun (26), Clay (36), Doddridge (8), Fayette (143), Gilmer (29), Grant (74), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (79), Hancock (122), Hardy (83), Harrison (266), Jackson (83), Jefferson (119), Kanawha (571), Lewis (64), Lincoln (169), Logan (95), Marion (261), Marshall (93), Mason (72), McDowell (59), Mercer (274), Mineral (110), Mingo (68), Monongalia (264), Monroe (46), Morgan (53), Nicholas (189), Ohio (99), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (17), Preston (141), Putnam (253), Raleigh (238), Randolph (89), Ritchie (19), Roane (108), Summers (30), Taylor (123), Tucker (19), Tyler (18), Upshur (134), Wayne (86), Webster (36), Wetzel (59), Wirt (10), Wood (230), Wyoming (96).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all West Virginia counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

