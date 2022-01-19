West Virginia reports 3,606 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 15,906 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The number continues to drop after spiking above 20,000 on Monday.

Health officials are reporting 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 15 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 396,343 cases and 5,576 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 14 deaths of a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Cabell County, a 57-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, an 85-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Cabell County, a 90-year old male from Berkeley County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old female from Berkeley County.

The WV DHHR also says the December 2021 death of a 78-year old female from Jefferson County has been identified by its Bureau for Public Health following its data reconciliation process.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,203), Boone (248), Braxton (84), Brooke (138), Cabell (995), Calhoun (40), Clay (82), Doddridge (36), Fayette (529), Gilmer (47), Grant (89), Greenbrier (300), Hampshire (148), Hancock (180), Hardy (114), Harrison (537), Jackson (77), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (1,672), Lewis (100), Lincoln (172), Logan (279), Marion (532), Marshall (320), Mason (132), McDowell (105), Mercer (444), Mineral (238), Mingo (178), Monongalia (862), Monroe (145), Morgan (139), Nicholas (205), Ohio (454), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (56), Pocahontas (43), Preston (262), Putnam (550), Raleigh (935), Randolph (260), Ritchie (71), Roane (126), Summers (83), Taylor (121), Tucker (10), Tyler (83), Upshur (144), Wayne (358), Webster (53), Wetzel (124), Wirt (50), Wood (796), Wyoming (257).

According to the WV DHHR, 915 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 215 of them are in the ICU, and 125 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 15 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,551 cases of the Delta variant and 415 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 374,861 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

