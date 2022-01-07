West Virginia reports 4,134 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 13,980 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The WV DHHR says it has changed its active cases to reflect an active status link of five days instead of 10 days on the dashboard to reflect the CDC’s revised guidelines.

Health officials are reporting 4,134 COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 351,688 cases and 5,421 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Wayne County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, an 88-year old female from Jefferson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Brooke County, a 39-year old female from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Ritchie County, a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old male from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Wirt County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Clay County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 7, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (63), Berkeley (1,950), Boone (135), Braxton (84), Brooke (181), Cabell (914), Calhoun (24), Clay (48), Doddridge (10), Fayette (305), Gilmer (18), Grant (108), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (170), Hancock (213), Hardy (176), Harrison (440), Jackson (141), Jefferson (857), Kanawha (1,441), Lewis (63), Lincoln (126), Logan (182), Marion (382), Marshall (210), Mason (128), McDowell (82), Mercer (316), Mineral (223), Mingo (94), Monongalia (973), Monroe (70), Morgan (166), Nicholas (113), Ohio (396), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (24), Preston (251), Putnam (482), Raleigh (500), Randolph (190), Ritchie (39), Roane (69), Summers (54), Taylor (118), Tucker (19), Tyler (28), Upshur (75), Wayne (194), Webster (26), Wetzel (89), Wirt (18), Wood (596), Wyoming (117).

According to the WV DHHR, 758 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 201 of them are in the ICU, and 115 of them are on ventilators.

12,250 cases of the Delta variant and 82 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 332,287 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.