West Virginia reports 4,440 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 13,607 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 4,440 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 367,217 cases and 5,481 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, an 85-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 58-year old female from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (58), Berkeley (1,580), Boone (137), Braxton (83), Brooke (129), Cabell (795), Calhoun (33), Clay (48), Doddridge (22), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (74), Greenbrier (239), Hampshire (136), Hancock (214), Hardy (103), Harrison (414), Jackson (73), Jefferson (801), Kanawha (1,284), Lewis (74), Lincoln (127), Logan (184), Marion (420), Marshall (281), Mason (108), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Mineral (288), Mingo (126), Monongalia (998), Monroe (89), Morgan (147), Nicholas (91), Ohio (449), Pendleton (37), Pleasants (44), Pocahontas (15), Preston (187), Putnam (440), Raleigh (799), Randolph (175), Ritchie (36), Roane (60), Summers (67), Taylor (98), Tucker (12), Tyler (39), Upshur (125), Wayne (200), Webster (25), Wetzel (120), Wirt (20), Wood (603), Wyoming (124).

According to the WV DHHR, 803 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 220 of them are in the ICU, and 128 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,430 cases of the Delta variant and 375 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 348,129 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says it is still having technical issues displaying the state’s county alert system map. We will update you when this information becomes available.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in several counties. The WV DHHR says due to possible inclement weather, residents should check the WV DHHR’s social media and website in case of any last-minute cancellations.