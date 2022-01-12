West Virginia reports 4,440 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 13,607 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 4,440 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths since Monday, bringing the total numbers to 367,217 cases and 5,481 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Hancock County, an 85-year old male from Pleasants County, an 85-year old male from Mercer County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 93-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 46-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Nicholas County, a 58-year old female from Putnam County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 59-year old female from Taylor County, an 88-year old female from Summers County, a 79-year old female from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Mingo County, a 72-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old female from Lewis County, a 63-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Mercer County, a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 51-year old female from Cabell County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (58), Berkeley (1,580), Boone (137), Braxton (83), Brooke (129), Cabell (795), Calhoun (33), Clay (48), Doddridge (22), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (74), Greenbrier (239), Hampshire (136), Hancock (214), Hardy (103), Harrison (414), Jackson (73), Jefferson (801), Kanawha (1,284), Lewis (74), Lincoln (127), Logan (184), Marion (420), Marshall (281), Mason (108), McDowell (94), Mercer (372), Mineral (288), Mingo (126), Monongalia (998), Monroe (89), Morgan (147), Nicholas (91), Ohio (449), Pendleton (37), Pleasants (44), Pocahontas (15), Preston (187), Putnam (440), Raleigh (799), Randolph (175), Ritchie (36), Roane (60), Summers (67), Taylor (98), Tucker (12), Tyler (39), Upshur (125), Wayne (200), Webster (25), Wetzel (120), Wirt (20), Wood (603), Wyoming (124).
According to the WV DHHR, 803 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 220 of them are in the ICU, and 128 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.
12,430 cases of the Delta variant and 375 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 348,129 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
The WV DHHR says it is still having technical issues displaying the state’s county alert system map. We will update you when this information becomes available.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in several counties. The WV DHHR says due to possible inclement weather, residents should check the WV DHHR’s social media and website in case of any last-minute cancellations.
- Barbour County
- 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Braxton County
- 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)
- Doddridge County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Farmers Market Pavilion, Rt. 18 (beside old high school football field), West Union, WV
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Jefferson County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lincoln County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Marion County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
- Mercer County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13
- Mineral County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
- Mingo County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 8 Firefighter Avenue, Chattaroy, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
- Morgan County
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Nicholas County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
- Ohio County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Putnam County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Ritchie County
- 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV
- Randolph County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- Taylor County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Tyler/Wetzel Counties
- 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV
- Upshur County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wayne County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Wood County
- 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)