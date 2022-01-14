West Virginia reports 5,061 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,364 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 377,735 cases and 5,516 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old male from Jefferson County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Monroe County, a 58-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Doddridge County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Taylor County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Harrison County.

West Virginia COVID-19 update for Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (117), Berkeley (1,560), Boone (188), Braxton (94), Brooke (162), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (53), Clay (68), Doddridge (30), Fayette (490), Gilmer (37), Grant (98), Greenbrier (345), Hampshire (181), Hancock (228), Hardy (139), Harrison (577), Jackson (98), Jefferson (858), Kanawha (1,794), Lewis (100), Lincoln (184), Logan (279), Marion (543), Marshall (296), Mason (151), McDowell (116), Mercer (476), Mineral (293), Mingo (200), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (128), Morgan (201), Nicholas (116), Ohio (477), Pendleton (50), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (35), Preston (199), Putnam (681), Raleigh (1,139), Randolph (289), Ritchie (56), Roane (137), Summers (86), Taylor (123), Tucker (23), Tyler (52), Upshur (180), Wayne (314), Webster (50), Wetzel (138), Wirt (46), Wood (726), Wyoming (164).

According to the WV DHHR, 846 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 206 of them are in the ICU, and 130 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 19 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalization data for Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

12,444 cases of the Delta variant and 394 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 354,854 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says it is still having technical issues displaying the state’s county alert system map. We will update you when this information becomes available.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available this weekend in several counties. The WV DHHR says due to possible inclement weather, residents should check the WV DHHR’s social media and website in case of any last-minute cancellations.

Friday, Jan. 14:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 11:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV 11:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Rising Stars, 228 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mercer County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



Saturday, Jan. 15

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Marion County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV

Ohio County 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Wood County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV



Sunday, Jan. 16