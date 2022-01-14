All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 5,061 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,364 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 5,061 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 377,735 cases and 5,516 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old male from Jefferson County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Monroe County, a 58-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Doddridge County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Taylor County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Harrison County.

West Virginia COVID-19 update for Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (117), Berkeley (1,560), Boone (188), Braxton (94), Brooke (162), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (53), Clay (68), Doddridge (30), Fayette (490), Gilmer (37), Grant (98), Greenbrier (345), Hampshire (181), Hancock (228), Hardy (139), Harrison (577), Jackson (98), Jefferson (858), Kanawha (1,794), Lewis (100), Lincoln (184), Logan (279), Marion (543), Marshall (296), Mason (151), McDowell (116), Mercer (476), Mineral (293), Mingo (200), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (128), Morgan (201), Nicholas (116), Ohio (477), Pendleton (50), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (35), Preston (199), Putnam (681), Raleigh (1,139), Randolph (289), Ritchie (56), Roane (137), Summers (86), Taylor (123), Tucker (23), Tyler (52), Upshur (180), Wayne (314), Webster (50), Wetzel (138), Wirt (46), Wood (726), Wyoming (164).

According to the WV DHHR, 846 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 206 of them are in the ICU, and 130 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 19 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 hospitalization data for Jan. 14, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

12,444 cases of the Delta variant and 394 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 354,854 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The WV DHHR says it is still having technical issues displaying the state’s county alert system map. We will update you when this information becomes available.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available this weekend in several counties. The WV DHHR says due to possible inclement weather, residents should check the WV DHHR’s social media and website in case of any last-minute cancellations.

Friday, Jan. 14:

Saturday, Jan. 15

  • Berkeley County
    • 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
  • Cabell County
  • Doddridge County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lewis County
    • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV
  • Marion County
    • 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Mingo County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tug Valley High School, 50 Panther Avenue, Williamson, WV
  • Nicholas County
    • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV
  • Ohio County
  • Wood County
    • 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV

Sunday, Jan. 16

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS