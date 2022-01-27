West Virginia reports 5,205 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 19,277 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 5,205 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 23 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 434,221 cases and 5,697 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following five deaths a 77-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Logan County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old male from Braxton County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, and a 45-year old female from Marion County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (126), Berkeley (772), Boone (291), Braxton (55), Brooke (127), Cabell (1,223), Calhoun (70), Clay (55), Doddridge (87), Fayette (592), Gilmer (50), Grant (120), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (168), Hancock (227), Hardy (107), Harrison (564), Jackson (122), Jefferson (316), Kanawha (2,331), Lewis (86), Lincoln (257), Logan (395), Marion (473), Marshall (312), Mason (258), McDowell (192), Mercer (648), Mineral (216), Mingo (281), Monongalia (943), Monroe (177), Morgan (84), Nicholas (281), Ohio (356), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (24), Preston (308), Putnam (651), Raleigh (943), Randolph (216), Ritchie (92), Roane (127), Summers (128), Taylor (187), Tucker (7), Tyler (109), Upshur (156), Wayne (423), Webster (65), Wetzel (154), Wirt (44), Wood (707), Wyoming (373)

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 27, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

12,866 cases of the Delta variant and 1,094 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 410,999 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties. Officials say due to possible adverse weather, those wanting to get a test should check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last-minute cancellations.