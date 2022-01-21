All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
West Virginia reports 5,335 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 16,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 5,335 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 19 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 407,131 cases and 5,609 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 19 deaths of a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Calhoun County, a 61-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Hancock County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 21 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (142), Berkeley (1,037), Boone (324), Braxton (80), Brooke (182), Cabell (1,026), Calhoun (47), Clay (86), Doddridge (40), Fayette (548), Gilmer (50), Grant (99), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (176), Hancock (203), Hardy (169), Harrison (582), Jackson (146), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (1,561), Lewis (141), Lincoln (174), Logan (409), Marion (497), Marshall (365), Mason (158), McDowell (132), Mercer (549), Mineral (199), Mingo (244), Monongalia (825), Monroe (174), Morgan (135), Nicholas (274), Ohio (406), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (36), Preston (241), Putnam (582), Raleigh (1,014), Randolph (345), Ritchie (58), Roane (129), Summers (96), Taylor (130), Tucker (20), Tyler (113), Upshur (176), Wayne (420), Webster (54), Wetzel (153), Wirt (64), Wood (629), Wyoming (408).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 21, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 952 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 216 of them are in the ICU, and 131 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,617 cases of the Delta variant and 715 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 384,780 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available this weekend in the following counties:

Friday, Jan. 21:

Saturday, January 22

  • Berkeley County
    • 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
  • Cabell County
  • Doddridge County
  • Jackson County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital, 122 Pinnell Street, Ripley, WV
  • Jefferson County
  • Lewis County
    • 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV
  • Mingo County
    • 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Burch Pre K-8, 275 Bulldog Boulevard, Delbarton, WV
  • Ohio County

Sunday, January 23

Due to possible adverse weather, please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.

