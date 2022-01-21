West Virginia reports 5,335 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 16,742 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 5,335 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 19 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 407,131 cases and 5,609 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 19 deaths of a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Barbour County, a 76-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 76-year old female from Preston County, an 85-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old female from Calhoun County, a 61-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 53-year old female from Barbour County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Boone County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 79-year old male from Hancock County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Jan. 21 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (142), Berkeley (1,037), Boone (324), Braxton (80), Brooke (182), Cabell (1,026), Calhoun (47), Clay (86), Doddridge (40), Fayette (548), Gilmer (50), Grant (99), Greenbrier (288), Hampshire (176), Hancock (203), Hardy (169), Harrison (582), Jackson (146), Jefferson (494), Kanawha (1,561), Lewis (141), Lincoln (174), Logan (409), Marion (497), Marshall (365), Mason (158), McDowell (132), Mercer (549), Mineral (199), Mingo (244), Monongalia (825), Monroe (174), Morgan (135), Nicholas (274), Ohio (406), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (50), Pocahontas (36), Preston (241), Putnam (582), Raleigh (1,014), Randolph (345), Ritchie (58), Roane (129), Summers (96), Taylor (130), Tucker (20), Tyler (113), Upshur (176), Wayne (420), Webster (54), Wetzel (153), Wirt (64), Wood (629), Wyoming (408).

West Virginia County Alert System map for Jan. 21, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 952 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 216 of them are in the ICU, and 131 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with one in the ICU. No children are currently on ventilators.

12,617 cases of the Delta variant and 715 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 384,780 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available this weekend in the following counties:

Friday, Jan. 21:

Barbour County 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County

8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Grant County 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Greenbrier County 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Fairmont Medical Center (lower parking lot), 1325 Locust Avenue, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mercer County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT13

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



Saturday, January 22

Berkeley County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Doddridge County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jackson County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, WVU Medicine Jackson General Hospital, 122 Pinnell Street, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 465 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Mingo County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Burch Pre K-8, 275 Bulldog Boulevard, Delbarton, WV

Ohio County 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)



Sunday, January 23

Cabell County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Greenbrier County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)



Due to possible adverse weather, please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.