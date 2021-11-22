West Virginia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 32 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to a total of 4,757 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 95-year old male from Marion County, a 97-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Harrison County, and a 53-year old male from Harrison County.

According to state health officials, the death of a 43-year old male from Berkeley County reported and posted to the dashboard in September 2021 has been determined to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from the total deaths.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 557 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 289,524 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,996 active cases.

A total of 539 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 179 people in the ICU and 99 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.36% and a current cumulative rate of 6.19%.

Health officials say 277,771 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group. Health officials say 63.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map, Pleasants and Tucker counties are in green while Doddridge, Greenbrier, Summers and Wyoming are in yellow.

Counties listed as gold include Cabell, Monroe, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton and Lewis counties. The map lists Wayne, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Kanawha, Mason, Jackson, Clay, Calhoun, Tyler, Ohio, Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Pocahontas, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Pendleton, Wood, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Mingo, Boone, Lincoln and Putnam counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (59), Berkeley (536), Boone (113), Braxton (43), Brooke (87), Cabell (252), Calhoun (42), Clay (29), Doddridge (15), Fayette (238), Gilmer (17), Grant (75), Greenbrier (75), Hampshire (131), Hancock (116), Hardy (78), Harrison (280), Jackson (82), Jefferson (215), Kanawha (473), Lewis (110), Lincoln (73), Logan (107), Marion (248), Marshall (158), Mason (110), McDowell (90), Mercer (302), Mineral (103), Mingo (141), Monongalia (249), Monroe (43), Morgan (84), Nicholas (171), Ohio (195), Pendleton (66), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (27), Preston (178), Putnam (242), Raleigh (294), Randolph (105), Ritchie (24), Roane (49), Summers (32), Taylor (80), Tucker (18), Tyler (33), Upshur (98), Wayne (103), Webster (78), Wetzel (76), Wirt (23), Wood (262), Wyoming (54).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Potomac State College, Church McKee Art Center, 101 Fort Avenue, Keyser, WV

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Matewan Volunteer Fire Department, 306 McCoy Street, Matewan, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County 11:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center, parking lot, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC) 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova, Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.