November 25 2021 12:00 am

West Virginia reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 32 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 32 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to a total of 4,757 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 65-year old male from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Upshur County, a 48-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Barbour County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 91-year old female from Jefferson County, a 95-year old male from Marion County, a 97-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old female from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Cabell County, a 64-year old male from Boone County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Roane County, a 65-year old male from Harrison County, a 102-year old female from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Taylor County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, a 43-year old female from Harrison County, and a 53-year old male from Harrison County.

According to state health officials, the death of a 43-year old male from Berkeley County reported and posted to the dashboard in September 2021 has been determined to be an out-of-state resident and has been removed from the total deaths.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 557 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 289,524 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,996 active cases.

A total of 539 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 179 people in the ICU and 99 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.36% and a current cumulative rate of 6.19%.

Health officials say 277,771 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group. Health officials say 63.1% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.9%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map, Pleasants and Tucker counties are in green while Doddridge, Greenbrier, Summers and Wyoming are in yellow.

Counties listed as gold include Cabell, Monroe, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Gilmer, Braxton and Lewis counties. The map lists Wayne, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, Kanawha, Mason, Jackson, Clay, Calhoun, Tyler, Ohio, Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Harrison, Taylor, Barbour, Randolph, Pocahontas, Hardy, Grant and Mineral counties.

The remaining 18 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Wetzel, Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hampshire, Pendleton, Wood, Upshur, Webster, Nicholas, Fayette, Mingo, Boone, Lincoln and Putnam counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (59), Berkeley (536), Boone (113), Braxton (43), Brooke (87), Cabell (252), Calhoun (42), Clay (29), Doddridge (15), Fayette (238), Gilmer (17), Grant (75), Greenbrier (75), Hampshire (131), Hancock (116), Hardy (78), Harrison (280), Jackson (82), Jefferson (215), Kanawha (473), Lewis (110), Lincoln (73), Logan (107), Marion (248), Marshall (158), Mason (110), McDowell (90), Mercer (302), Mineral (103), Mingo (141), Monongalia (249), Monroe (43), Morgan (84), Nicholas (171), Ohio (195), Pendleton (66), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (27), Preston (178), Putnam (242), Raleigh (294), Randolph (105), Ritchie (24), Roane (49), Summers (32), Taylor (80), Tucker (18), Tyler (33), Upshur (98), Wayne (103), Webster (78), Wetzel (76), Wirt (23), Wood (262), Wyoming (54).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

