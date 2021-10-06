West Virginia reports 65 new COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 65 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, including five people under the age of 50, bringing the state to a total of 3,839 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 44-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old female from Hardy County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 57-year old male from Fayette County, a 78-year old female from Morgan County, a 71-year old male from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Cabell County, a 65-year old male from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Wood County, a 63-year old female from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Marion County, a 63-year old male from Marion County, a 57-year old male from Hampshire County, a 90-year old female from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from Marion County, a 64-year old male from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Cabell County, a 62-year old male from Summers County, a 41-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Mercer County, a 58-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Marshall County, a 67-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old female from Nicholas County, a 73-year old female from Wood County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Marshall County, a 66-year old male from McDowell County, a 72-year old male from Marion County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 69-year old male from Boone County, a 71-year old female from Cabell County, a 76-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Preston County, a 67-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Hancock County, a 78-year old female from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 56-year old male from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 56-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Barbour County, a 46-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Hampshire County, a 73-year old female from Grant County, a 70-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 59-year old female from Berkeley County, a 44-year old female from Marion County, a 46-year old female from Preston County, a 64-year old male from Hampshire County, an 81-year old male from Jefferson County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 96-year old male from Raleigh County, a 73-year old male from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Wayne County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, and a 70-year old female from Monongalia County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Oct. 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 1,398 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours bringing the state to a total of 247,806 cases throughout the pandemic. The state now has a total of 3,602 Delta variant cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

The state currently has 11,331 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 892 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 260 people in the ICU and 179 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 11.36% and a current cumulative rate of 5.97% A total of 231,286 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Oct. 6, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System map, Pendleton and Calhoun counties are in green, while Tucker, Randolph and Monroe counties are listed as yellow.

Counties in gold include Pleasants, Lewis, Clay, Pocahontas and Summers counties. Jefferson, Morgan, Hardy, Mineral, Grant, Monongalia, Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Barbour, Upshur, Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Logan, Cabell, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Gilmer and Braxton counties.

The remaining 22 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Berkeley, Hampshire, Preston, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Wetzel, Marshall, Wood, Jackson, Mason, Putnam, Lincoln, Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer, Wyoming, Boone, Nicholas and Webster counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Health officials say 65.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 57.1%. West Virginians 12 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (76), Berkeley (747), Boone (192), Braxton (86), Brooke (82), Cabell (605), Calhoun (23), Clay (38), Doddridge (92), Fayette (280), Gilmer (40), Grant (102), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (78), Hancock (164), Hardy (82), Harrison (685), Jackson (191), Jefferson (237), Kanawha (992), Lewis (141), Lincoln (148), Logan (230), Marion (526), Marshall (196), Mason (173), McDowell (182), Mercer (442), Mineral (189), Mingo (166), Monongalia (286), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (195), Ohio (142), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (29), Preston (290), Putnam (419), Raleigh (386), Randolph (88), Ritchie (89), Roane (136), Summers (53), Taylor (93), Tucker (36), Tyler (56), Upshur (160), Wayne (327), Webster (62), Wetzel (128), Wirt (41), Wood (633), Wyoming (132).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Cabell County 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, parking lot, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell) 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus, parking lot, 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, The Barn, 1252 Snowbird Road South, West Union, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square Shopping Center (parking lot), 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Davis Health Center, 812 Gorman Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com) 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Ritchie County 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ritchie Regional, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Jawbone Park (corner of Florida Street and Madison Street), Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: UnityPHM (unityphr.com)



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.