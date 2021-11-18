Coronavirus Updates
West Virginia reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 19 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,717 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old male from Webster County, a 45-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, an 86-year old female from Barbour County, a 56-year old male from Wirt County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 62-year old female from Putnam County, a 36-year old male from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, and a 67-year old male from Jefferson County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,114 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 286,249 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,934 active cases.

A total of 519 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 171 people in the ICU and 91 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.75% and a current cumulative rate of 6.17%.

Health officials say 274,599 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group. Health officials say 62.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.7%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map Doddridge, Lewis, Tucker and Summers counties are currently in green, while Pleasants, Tyler, Greenbrier and Monroe counties are yellow.

Counties listed as gold on today’s map include Pocahontas, McDowell, Wyoming, Cabell, Mason, Wirt, Ritchie and Gilmer. The map lists Wayne, Logan, Raleigh, Mercer, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Braxton, Calhoun, Wood, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton, Hardy, Mineral, Ohio and Hancock counties in orange.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Upshur, Marion, Marshall, Brooke, Grant, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (559), Boone (110), Braxton (53), Brooke (82), Cabell (258), Calhoun (48), Clay (36), Doddridge (14), Fayette (195), Gilmer (19), Grant (94), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (111), Hancock (85), Hardy (80), Harrison (286), Jackson (85), Jefferson (215), Kanawha (482), Lewis (65), Lincoln (128), Logan (109), Marion (283), Marshall (137), Mason (93), McDowell (70), Mercer (286), Mineral (97), Mingo (121), Monongalia (256), Monroe (36), Morgan (61), Nicholas (165), Ohio (200), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (25), Preston (161), Putnam (292), Raleigh (256), Randolph (101), Ritchie (24), Roane (67), Summers (26), Taylor (76), Tucker (20), Tyler (18), Upshur (125), Wayne (103), Webster (74), Wetzel (77), Wirt (24), Wood (233), Wyoming (67).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

