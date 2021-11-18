West Virginia reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 19 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,717 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Raleigh County, a 58-year old male from Nicholas County, a 74-year old female from Putnam County, a 63-year old male from Webster County, a 45-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old male from Preston County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Preston County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, an 86-year old female from Barbour County, a 56-year old male from Wirt County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 62-year old female from Putnam County, a 36-year old male from Marion County, a 54-year old male from Putnam County, an 80-year old female from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Mercer County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, and a 67-year old male from Jefferson County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 1,114 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 286,249 cases since the pandemic with 7,813 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,934 active cases.

A total of 519 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 171 people in the ICU and 91 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 7.75% and a current cumulative rate of 6.17%.

Health officials say 274,599 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group. Health officials say 62.6% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 53.7%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map Doddridge, Lewis, Tucker and Summers counties are currently in green, while Pleasants, Tyler, Greenbrier and Monroe counties are yellow.

Counties listed as gold on today’s map include Pocahontas, McDowell, Wyoming, Cabell, Mason, Wirt, Ritchie and Gilmer. The map lists Wayne, Logan, Raleigh, Mercer, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Braxton, Calhoun, Wood, Wetzel, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor, Harrison, Barbour, Randolph, Pendleton, Hardy, Mineral, Ohio and Hancock counties in orange.

The remaining 17 of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Mingo, Lincoln, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Upshur, Marion, Marshall, Brooke, Grant, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all 55 West Virginia counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (94), Berkeley (559), Boone (110), Braxton (53), Brooke (82), Cabell (258), Calhoun (48), Clay (36), Doddridge (14), Fayette (195), Gilmer (19), Grant (94), Greenbrier (88), Hampshire (111), Hancock (85), Hardy (80), Harrison (286), Jackson (85), Jefferson (215), Kanawha (482), Lewis (65), Lincoln (128), Logan (109), Marion (283), Marshall (137), Mason (93), McDowell (70), Mercer (286), Mineral (97), Mingo (121), Monongalia (256), Monroe (36), Morgan (61), Nicholas (165), Ohio (200), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (25), Preston (161), Putnam (292), Raleigh (256), Randolph (101), Ritchie (24), Roane (67), Summers (26), Taylor (76), Tucker (20), Tyler (18), Upshur (125), Wayne (103), Webster (74), Wetzel (77), Wirt (24), Wood (233), Wyoming (67).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC) 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Boone County 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Fayette County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Greenbrier County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Magistrate Office (lot beside office; look for tent), 900 North Chester Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Hardy County 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mingo County 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliff Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

Monongalia County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Pendleton County 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV

Preston County 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Tyler/Wetzel Counties 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler County Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Upshur County 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wood County 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV



For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website.