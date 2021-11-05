Coronavirus Updates

West Virginia reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, 871 new cases

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says seven more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 4,518 COVID-19 related deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 91-year old male from Preston County, a 57-year old male from Harrison County, an 84-year old female from Harrison County, a 51-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, and a 54-year old female from Kanawha County.

The state is also reporting 871 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the state to a total of 276,267 cases since the pandemic with 6,775 Delta variant cases confirmed.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 5, 2021
West Virginia COVID-19 data for Nov. 5, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia currently has a total of 6,832 active cases.

A total of 543 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 192 people in the ICU and 103 on ventilators. The state has a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.62% and a current cumulative rate of 6.12%.

Health officials say 264,917 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

With 5 to 11-year-olds now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the state has adjusted its percentage of eligible West Virginians to include this age group, which is why the percentages appear lower than in previous days. Health officials say 62.2% of eligible West Virginians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the percentage of eligible West Virginians who are fully vaccinated is at 54.4%. West Virginians ages 5 and older can get a vaccine. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 5, 2021
West Virginia County Alert System map for Nov. 5, 2021 (Photo Courtesy, WV DHHR)

According to the state’s county alert system map Pleasants, Doddridge, Ritchie and Wirt counties are in green. Yellow counties include Mason, Tyler, Ohio, Lewis, Tucker, Randolph, Pocahontas and Pendleton counties.

The map lists Cabell, Logan, McDowell, Summers, Braxton and Barbour counties, while counties in orange Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hardy, Grant, Preston, Monongalia, Marion, Harrison, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Wood, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Gilmer, Putnam, Kanawha, Clay, Wayne, Mingo, Wyoming, Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier, Webster, Fayette, Raleigh and Boone counties.

The remaining seven of the state’s 55 counties are in red. These include Lincoln, Nicholas, Upshur, Taylor, Hancock, Mineral and Hampshire.

Active cases per county include:

Barbour (71), Berkeley (403), Boone (121), Braxton (54), Brooke (67), Cabell (303), Calhoun (37), Clay (41), Doddridge (21), Fayette (156), Gilmer (37), Grant (74), Greenbrier (107), Hampshire (94), Hancock (138), Hardy (78), Harrison (313), Jackson (79), Jefferson (132), Kanawha (598), Lewis (68), Lincoln (181), Logan (108), Marion (299), Marshall (89), Mason (80), McDowell (68), Mercer (275), Mineral (114), Mingo (87), Monongalia (304), Monroe (45), Morgan (61), Nicholas (178),  Ohio (107), Pendleton (14), Pleasants (16), Pocahontas (19), Preston (133), Putnam (298), Raleigh (265), Randolph (100), Ritchie (17), Roane (100), Summers (42), Taylor (116), Tucker (33), Tyler (15), Upshur (118), Wayne (97), Webster (33), Wetzel (61), Wirt (13), Wood (234), Wyoming (120).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists 54 West Virginian Counties as having a high risk for community transmission of COVID-19. Tyler County has been dropped down to orange and a “substantial risk” for the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

For more information on additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, visit the WV DHHR website

