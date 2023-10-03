WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – West Virginia’s members of the US House of Representatives are speaking out after the historic vote to oust California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

In the final 216-210 vote on Oct. 3, 2023, eight Republicans and all of the Democrats who voted elected to remove McCarthy from the position of Speaker.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Both of WV’s representatives, Carol Miller (R) and Alex Mooney (R), voted in favor of McCarthy. Miller and Mooney have both released statements on their vote.

“I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker after he led us into the majority, and I was proud to support him again today. Under Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, the House passed historic and sensible spending cuts, passed bills to secure our border, helped restore America’s energy independence, and held the Biden Administration accountable for their corruption and mismanagement. Our party is better off because of Kevin McCarthy. Our Congress is better off because of Kevin McCarthy. Our nation is better off because of Kevin McCarthy. Thank you Mr. Speaker,” Congresswoman Miller

“Republicans need to have 218 votes, or a majority of those present and voting, for Speaker so we can continue our work to end the socialist Biden agenda. While I agree that the House should have taken up and passed 12 single subject government spending plans before the deadline, I did not believe that a Speaker fight was the best tactic right now.” Congressman Mooney

McCarthy posted on social media platform X after the vote that he will not run for the position again.

“I will not seek to run again for Speaker of the House. I may have lost a vote today, but I fought for what I believe in—and I believe in America. It has been an honor to serve,” McCarthy’s post said.