CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is a new day across the nation for the LGBTQIA+ community when it comes to marriage rights.

Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2022, President Biden signed the “Respect for Marriage Act” into law.

Back in 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage was legal, but a future court could have repealed that decision. That’s what’s happened this year when the high court overturned a previous decision to legalize abortion.

Because Congress and President Biden enacted this new law, the Supreme Court can’t overturn it. Among those at the White House for the signing was Andrew Schneider from Fairness West Virginia.

“It’s a huge honor. This is my first time (visiting the White House). This law would protect both marriages, interracial marriages and same-sex marriages, and bring about at long last, full marriage equality under statute,” said Schneider.

The bill had significant bipartisan support. All Democrats in Congress voted yes. 39 Republicans supported the bill in the House, and 12 GOP senators said yes. They included Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, who authored the bill.