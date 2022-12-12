CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have a problem with your internet, West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to hear from you.

The senators say West Virginians can submit a claim if the FCC says you have internet service, but you really don’t. They say it is important for anyone impacted to do this because these areas need to be accurately mapped so the problem can be fixed.

“Without access to the internet, citizens can’t learn, apply for jobs, launch new businesses or become members of society that can give back to their communities,” Manchin said. “West Virginia is prime to receive and complete for hundreds of millions of dollars to bring reliable, affordable broadband access to all West Virginians, regardless of where they live, but only if those places are accurately mapped.”

Capito and Manchin urged the FCC to update its inaccurate broadband coverage maps for years, and in November, the FCC released updated coverage maps. However, Capito says she is still concerned about how accurate the new maps actually are.

“For years now, I have worked hard to make sure we produce broadband maps that accurately represent the connectivity challenge that we face in West Virginia, especially because they will be a major factor in the distribution of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding. While the draft broadband availability maps recently release by the FCC are a step forward, I continue to have concerns regarding their accuracy in West Virginia,” Capito said.

The West Virginia Office of Broadband says submitting these complaints and challenges is the best way to fix the issue and bring more reliable broadband to the Mountain State. The office urges West Virginians to file their complaints by Jan. 13, 2023.

“Every West Virginian needs to be accurately represented on the FCC National Broadband Map, especially when funding allocations are based upon the map,” said Kelly Workman, director of the WV Office of Broadband. “There are still too many West Virginians that lack broadband connectivity, particularly in our rural communities. If the map shows technology or speeds that are not truly available at your address, or if your location is missing, please take the opportunity to submit a challenge to the FCC prior to January 13.”

If you do have an internet or broadband issue, visit broadbandmap.fcc.gov, type in your address and file a complaint. You can attach a speed test by going to broadband.wv.gov.