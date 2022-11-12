MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday.

The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and hunting away from the work area.

While repairs are being made, the lake level will be lowered six feet. Work is expected to take two months, but could take longer depending on the weather and the progress of construction.

Repairs are being done by the Wheeling Creek Watershed Commission, the West Virginia Conservation Agency, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

For more information, contact the WVDNR District 1 Office in Farmington at 304-825-6787.