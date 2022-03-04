ROMNEY, WV (WOWK) – Students are set to return to campus at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind next week after a fire destroyed the schools’ landmark Administration Building.

The West Virginia Department of Education says the faculty and staff are preparing for the students to return after key services and utilities are fully restored in the coming days.

The fire also destroyed the servers that provide Internet, telephone service and security camera surveillance, which were in the Administration building. Crews said the servers required extensive work to restore.

“This was more than a building to the school and the community, it was a part of the culture and tradition, and it is a significant loss to everyone,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “However, once again, I witnessed numerous examples of community pride and compassion. It was inspiring to see the response of so many agencies, organizations, community members and individuals from around the country who stepped into action and showed concern in a number of ways.”

According to the DOE. the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms say the cause of the fire remains “undetermined.” The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 26. No one was injured, but the Administration Building was a total loss.

The DOE says the students who were away from campus and at home for their weekend break when the fire happened have remained home on remote learning this past week.

“We will continue to work with our students and staff during this time of recovery,” said West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) President Miller Hall. “We are eager for our students to return to campus so that their school year and activities can continue. We are mindful that things will be different on campus right now, and we appreciate the teachers, administrators and staff who will be even more vigilant in addressing the needs of our children. We will be there to support them in these endeavors.”

The DOE says there will be social-emotional supports available for the students, faculty and staff who may be affected by the fire.

“The Governor’s Office, State Fire Marshals’ office, ATF, Frontier Communications, local fire departments and law enforcement, as well as many community members and individuals, are credited with their swift response. The WVBE and Department of Education sincerely appreciate the collaborative efforts involved,” said Superintendent Burch.

According to the DOE, the Administration Building dated back to the 1800s and was one of the oldest structures on campus. At the time of the fire, the building was vacant and all offices and personnel that had been housed in the building were relocated late last year. The school also completed a comprehensive inventory and catalog of historical contents last summer.

The DOE also says the school facilities used by the students have undergone several repairs and improvements in the last year, and some projects are still ongoing.

Officials say the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department is increasing patrols around the area until the scene is fully secured with fencing.