West Virginia schools get another color-coded map level

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing Governor Jim Justice announced, the color gold would represent a new level of school activity between yellow and orange. Schools in “gold ” could have in-person classes and after school activities including sports. The governor says the old “orange” range of having between 11 and 25 positive cases per one-hundred thousand people was simply unfair.

“Without any question in my mind, the orange color-code, the delta between minimum and the maximum of the orange color-code, is just frankly, to wide,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

On Monday, parents and students protested at the Capitol as the Governor arrived. Critics – including the Governor’s November opponent – say the new system is too confusing, and chaotic.

“We have parents protesting at the Capitol, we have private schools going rogue not paying attention to his executive orders. And that’s a direct result of his failed leadership. We need someone who’s not going to change the rules at every single press conference,” said Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, (D) Nominee for WV Governor.

Five counties are now Gold: Putnam, Fayette, Boone, Logan and Mingo. Kanawha and Monroe stay at Orange, and Monongalia is Red.

“There have been out-of-state ‘travel ball’ teams coming into West Virginia in recent weeks for baseball and soccer tournaments. Today the governor banned all travel ball in counties that are gold, orange or red,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

