West Virginia schools honored for Balanced Scorecard achievement

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice visited two top-performing schools in the Mountain State Monday to present awards and meet with students.

Justice visited Kenna Elementary in Kanawha County and Evans Elementary in Jackson County. He presented awards recognizing the schools for their performance on the Balanced Scorecard Accountability System that measures achievement in five categories.

Kenna was the only school in the state to exceed standards in all five areas of the Balanced Scorecard. Evans Elementary exceeded standards in four areas.

It is an accomplishment that students took to heart. “I’m proud of my school because it is just a really good school and everyone is really good here,” said Levi Lowry, a student at Evans Elementary.

The governor will be visiting more schools in the days ahead.