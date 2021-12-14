West Virginia seasonally adjusted unemployment rate lowest ever

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced today during his press conference that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 4% for November 2021, which is the lowest rate recorded in the state’s history.

The press release says it beat the previous record that was attained just one month prior in October 2021 at 4.3%.

Gov. Justice says that there has never been a better time for jobs in West Virginia and he wants to continue to grow and attract people to WV.

For 19 consecutive months, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has decreased and for the ninth straight month, it has remained lower than the national unemployment rate, officials report.

For the third time in as many months according to the press release, WV set an all-time state record low for the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate. It was 2.6% in November.

The press release says that unemployed state residents decreased by 2,800 while total employment grew by 1,700 over the month.

In October 2021, they say West Virginia was among the top 10 states in the U.S. for quarterly GDP growth and set an all-time state record-low unemployment rate, according to the press release.