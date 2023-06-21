WASHINGTON (WOWK) — West Virginia is trying to get more money for economic development from Congress.

On Wednesday, Mike Graney, the state executive director for economic development, testified before a Senate Committee, where Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) is the Ranking Member. While the Mountain State received $220 million in federal aid over the past five years, there are more needs.

When counties ask for federal grants, they must pay a 20% match. On a $4 million grant, that amounts to $800,000, and many counties can’t afford it.

“While many of our counties have enjoyed the lower 20% U.S. [Economic Development Agency (EDA)] match requirement, often those places that need infrastructure improvement the most, have the least capacity to fund the match,” said Mike Gray, Executive Director for WV Economic Development. Graney added, “That’s a lot of money, particularly for small, impoverished counties.”

“Better jobs will allow West Virginians to continue to call the Mountain State home, as well as provide new careers for those who want to return home, or join us in West Virginia,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia. Sen. Capito added, “We must maintain EDA’s focus on those areas that truly need assistance.”

Grants from the federal EDA were among the factors prompting Nucor Steel to build a major facility in Mason County. Nucor Steel is projected to create thousands of high-paying jobs.