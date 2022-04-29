CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report.

The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. The agency says an impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can’t support at least one designated use.

The department said the report fulfills requirements of the federal Clean Water Act. The report and list are available online.

Public comment may be submitted by 5 p.m. June 1 by email or regular mail.