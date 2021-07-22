West Virginia sees a spike in overall COVID-19 numbers and Delta variants

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and state health officials are again urging the unvaccinated, to go get their shots.

The state now has more than 1,200 active cases. That’s a jump of more than 340 in the past two weeks. Delta variant cases are now at 35; a 60% increase. One-third of eligible west Virginians still have not had any vaccine.

“That if you aren’t vaccinated, you’re going to get this Delta virus. And if you get this Delta variant to this COVID virus, and everything, it’s going to be tough on you. It’s going to be really tough and it may end really, really bad,” said Justice.

Health leaders say the Delta variant, is 1,000 times more potent and contagious than the original strain of COVID-19.

“Based on every other place that we have seen, the Delta variant will take over and will be the most common variant in West Virginia real soon,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Even the state’s newest millionaire weighed in. Denise Morrison, a nurse at Ruby Memorial Hospital, won the ‘Do It For Baby Dog‘ lottery on Wednesday. She urged more people to get vaccinated.

“Being in the health care system and seeing how it affects patients, and families and health care workers, it’s very to get it,” said Denise Morrison, R.N., the latest million dollar vaccine lottery winner.

So far nearly 90% of people 65 and older have had at least one shot.

“Health officials say the biggest problem remains with young people. As of now, less than half of people ages 12 through 29, have been vaccinated,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.