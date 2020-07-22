West Virginia sees large COVID-19 spike and reports its 102nd death

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – From 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, the state of West Virginia reports 255 cases of COVID-19 and the state’s 102nd death.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on July 22, 2020, there have been 5,4161 total cases compared to 5,206 at 10 a.m. the same day. The department also says a 79-year-old man from Fayette County died from complications of COVID-19. 247,291 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,461 total cases and 102 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case) include:

Barbour (27/0), Berkeley (568/19), Boone (63/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (40/1), Cabell (251/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (107/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (34/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (66/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (148/1), Jackson (151/0), Jefferson (271/5), Kanawha (584/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (35/0), Logan (53/0), Marion (142/4), Marshall (87/1), Mason (32/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (76/0), Mineral (83/2), Mingo (71/2), Monongalia (775/15), Monroe (17/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (210/0), Pendleton (24/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (126/1), Raleigh (114/4), Randolph (200/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (34/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (164/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (205/11), Wyoming (12/0).

